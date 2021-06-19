ELKTON — Senior post Margaret Byle posted a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds, leading Elkton to a 40-22 win over Camas Valley on Saturday in a Skyline League girls basketball game at Grimsrud Gym.
Avree Block added 16 points with four 3-pointers and made seven assists for the Elks (4-4, 4-1 Skyline).
Joy DeRoss had 18 points for the Hornets (0-4, 0-4).
Elkton heads to Baker City for the Class 1A state tournament. The Elks are scheduled to play Powder Valley at 7 p.m. Monday.
CAMAS VALLEY (22) — Joy DeRoss 18, Amos 2, Holmgren 2, Hamilton, Pohl, Hill, Plikat. Totals 7 8-17 22.
ELKTON (40) — Margaret Byle 20, Block 16, Humphries 2, Me. Byle 2, Williamson, Humber, Peters, Brar, Armstrong. Totals 17 2-7 40.
C. Valley;8;4;4;6;—;22
Elkton;9;11;6;14;—;40
3-Point Shots — C.V. 0, Elk. 4 (Block). Total Fouls — C.V. 12, Elk. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.