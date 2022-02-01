Camas Valley downs Elkton, 30-21 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Feb 1, 2022 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMAS VALLEY — Freshman Bella Donahue and Julie Amos each scored nine points and Camas Valley defeated Elkton 30-21 on Monday night in a Skyline League girls basketball game.Amos also had seven rebounds and four blocked shots, and Kaycie Hamilton added eight points and six steals for the Hornets (8-9, 4-5 Skyline South).Olivia Humphries led the Elks (2-13, 0-6 North) with 10 points.C.V. is scheduled to host New Hope Christian and Elkton travels to Days Creek Tuesday. ELKTON (21) — Olivia Humphries 10, Block 4, Peters 4, Ma. Byle 2, Me. Byle 1, Holcomb, H. Kruse, K. Kruse. Totals 9 3-8 21.CAMAS VALLEY (30) — Bella Donahue 9, Julie Amos 9, Hamilton 8, Rh. Plikat 4, Stoffal, Ro. Plikat, Humphreys, Deng. Totals 12 2-4 30.Elkton;6;3;8;4;—;21C. Valley;11;7;4;8;—;303-Point Shots — Elk. 0, C.V. 4 (Hamilton 2, Donahue 2). Total Fouls — Elk. 10, C.V. 11. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Camas Valley Bella Donahue Julie Amos Sport Olivia Humphries C.v. Elk Rebound Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Oregon Health Authority to file permanent school mask, vaccination rules Two people facing weapons charges after alleged theft of guns Frank Alvin Moore Five deaths as county reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Man arrested after crow bar attack, attempted strangulation over barking dogs Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers UCC HAS JOBS! Classifieds Sales Rep LIVE-IN CAREGIVER TUTOR NEEDED Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg man arrested in connection to break-in at Chi's Restaurant Jefferson remains unbeaten in CVC with 67-58 win over Oakland Strong first half lifts Elkton past Yoncalla, 58-36 Work begins on Roseburg In-N-Out Burger Changes likely for vehicle camping program in Roseburg Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
