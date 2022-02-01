CAMAS VALLEY — Freshman Bella Donahue and Julie Amos each scored nine points and Camas Valley defeated Elkton 30-21 on Monday night in a Skyline League girls basketball game.

Amos also had seven rebounds and four blocked shots, and Kaycie Hamilton added eight points and six steals for the Hornets (8-9, 4-5 Skyline South).

Olivia Humphries led the Elks (2-13, 0-6 North) with 10 points.

C.V. is scheduled to host New Hope Christian and Elkton travels to Days Creek Tuesday.

ELKTON (21) — Olivia Humphries 10, Block 4, Peters 4, Ma. Byle 2, Me. Byle 1, Holcomb, H. Kruse, K. Kruse. Totals 9 3-8 21.

CAMAS VALLEY (30) — Bella Donahue 9, Julie Amos 9, Hamilton 8, Rh. Plikat 4, Stoffal, Ro. Plikat, Humphreys, Deng. Totals 12 2-4 30.

Elkton;6;3;8;4;—;21

C. Valley;11;7;4;8;—;30

3-Point Shots — Elk. 0, C.V. 4 (Hamilton 2, Donahue 2). Total Fouls — Elk. 10, C.V. 11.

