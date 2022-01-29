PORT ORFORD — The Camas Valley girls basketball team dropped a 31-22 decision to Pacific on Saturday in a Skyline League game.

Freshman Courtney Phillips led the Pirates (8-7, 5-2 Skyline South) with 12 points.

Kaycie Hamilton and Rhegan Plikat each scored seven points for the Hornets (7-9, 3-5 South). Hamilton also made four steals and Julie Amos grabbed nine rebounds.

C.V. is scheduled to host Elkton Monday.

CAMAS VALLEY (22) —  Kaycie Hamilton 7, Rhegan Plikat 7, Donahue 4, Stoffal 2, Amos 2, Wilson, Ro. Plikat, Humphries, Deng. Totals 10 0-6 22.

PACIFIC (31) — Courtney Phillips 12, Lang 6, Morones 4, Royal 4, Flowers 3, Griffiths 2, Sullivan, Davies, McHargue, Scuteri. Totals 10 10-19 31.

C. Valley;6;2;3;11;—;22

Pacific;2;10;15;4;—;31

3-Point Shots — C.V. 2 (Rh. Plikat, Hamilton), Pac. 1 (Flowers). Total Fouls — C.V. 21, Pac. 13. Fouled Out — Hamilton.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.