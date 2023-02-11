Camas Valley girls beat Powers 54-47 in fifth-place tiebreaker TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Feb 11, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MYRTLE POINT — Rhegan Plikat scored 16 points and the Camas Valley girls basketball team defeated Powers 54-47 in a Skyline League fifth-place tiebreaker game on Saturday.Julie Amos added a double-double for the Hornets (13-8 overall), getting 15 points and 13 rebounds. Rowoen Plikat added 14 points and three assists.Lauren Stallard led the Cruisers (12-6) with 19 points."We shot the ball really well and played with a lot of poise under pressure," C.V. coach Keri Ewing said.Camas Valley will play Elkton in a seeding game at 6 p.m. Monday at Umpqua Valley Christian School in Dixonville. POWERS (47) — Lauren Stallard 19, Swenson 9, Thompson 6, Gregorio 1, VanFossen 7, Krantz 5. Totals 16 13-32 47.CAMAS VALLEY (54) — Rhegan Plikat 16, Amos 15, Ro. Plikat 14, Wilson 5, Liles 2, Ellenwood 2, Cranston. Totals 18 13-24 54.Powers;7;8;16;16;—;47C. Valley;7;14;18;15;—;543-Point Goals — Pow. 2 (Stallard, Krantz), C.V. 5 (Wilson 1, Rh. Plikat 2, Ro. Plikat 2). Total Fouls — Pow. 18, C.V. 21. Fouled Out — Wilson, Rh. Plikat. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Botany Inorganic Chemistry Armed Forces The Bible Religion Weapons Basketball Games And Toys Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Roseburg man leaves gun in collection basket during suspected mental health episode What she really wants this Valentines Day An illegal marijuana operation left a remote area devastated. One man wants to bring it back to its natural state. Our People: Meet the Diamond Lake Resort employees who live and work there year-round Koppers manufacturing plant to open in Glendale Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Saturday's Scores Mexican Summaries UC IRVINE 83, UC RIVERSIDE 64 UC Irvine 83, UC Riverside 64 Saturday's Scores
