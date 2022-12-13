Camas Valley girls get 28-21 win at Rogue River TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGUE RIVER — Julie Amos turned in a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds, and the Camas Valley girls basketball team defeated Rogue River 28-21 in a nonleague game on Tuesday.Amos also blocked four shots. Rowoen Plikat had eight points, while Rhegan Plikat added six points, seven steals and three assists for the Hornets (5-1). Bryndee Wilson grabbed seven rebounds.Jaeden Gillette scored six points for the Chieftains (1-3).Camas Valley will host Triangle Lake Saturday. CAMAS VALLEY (28) — Julie Amos 10, Liles, Ellenwood, Donohue 2, Wilson 2, Ro. Plikat 8, Rh. Plikat 6, Humphreys, Cranston, Sabin. Totals 13 2-10 28.ROGUE RIVER (21) — Jaeden Gillette 6, Perryman 1, S. Smith 5, LeDoux 4, McQuain 1, L. Smith 2, Kindel 2, Bearchum, Wardle. Totals 9 3-8 21.C. Valley;6;12;8;2;—;28R. River;3;7;4;7;—;213-Point Goals — None. Total Fouls — C.V. 10, R.R. 9. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rebound Camas Valley Basketball Team Basketball Sport Point Julie Amos Double-double Jaeden Gillette Bryndee Wilson Hydrography Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted The City of Riddle is seeking applicants for a The City of Riddle is seeking applicants Most Popular Mercy staff locked in fight with ownership over payroll Roseburg Fred Meyer store celebrates grand reopening Executive order will have great impact on local health care Death Notices for December 9, 2022 Man jailed after dinner dispute leads to stabbing Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg boys let one slip away in 70-69 home-opening loss to Crater Umpqua Valley Christian girls fall short at Monroe, 48-46 New Hope Christian gets past Riddle boys, 52-47 Tuesday's Scores NFL Injury Report
