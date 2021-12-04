CAMAS VALLEY — Freshman Rowoen Plikat scored 22 points and Camas Valley routed Siletz Valley 51-16 on Saturday in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Julie Amos added 15 points for the Hornets (2-0), who led 27-9 at halftime.

Freshman Maddie Goodell scored nine points for the Warriors (0-2).

Camas Valley is scheduled to play at Crow Tuesday.

SILETZ VALLEY (16) — Maddie Goodell 9, Hamel 4, Simmons 3, T. Oleman, Case, Turner, Jackson, Murphy, Biggar, A. Oleman. Totals 5 5-16 16.

CAMAS VALLEY (51) — Rowoen Plikat 22, Amos 15, R. Plikat 8, Wilson 4, Hamilton 2, Humphreys, Deng. Totals 22 7-17 51.

S. Valley;6;3;0;7;—;16

C. Valley;11;16;10;14;—;51

3-Point Shots — S.V. 1 (Simmons), C.V. 0. Total Fouls — S.V. 15, C.V. 14. Fouled Out — Hamilton.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

