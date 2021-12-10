RIDDLE — The Camas Valley girls basketball team limited Mapleton to five field goals as it posted a 25-12 win on Friday in the first round of the Cow Creek Classic.

Julie Amos finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets (4-1). Freshman Bryndee Wilson had eight points and 13 rebounds, while Kaycie Hamilton contributed four points and five steals.

Brier Shird scored seven points for the Sailors (0-4).

C.V. will meet Umpqua Valley Christian at 1 p.m. Saturday in the tournament championship game.

MAPLETON (12) — Brier Shird 7, O. Burruss 3, Burns 2, Blake, Lynn, Milbrett, Flansberg. Totals 5 2-14 12.

CAMAS VALLEY (25) — Julie Amos 10, Wilson 8, Hamilton 4, Rh. Plikat 3, Donahue, Humphreys, Deng. Totals 12 1-10 25.

Mapleton;2;1;2;7;—;12

C. Valley;11;6;8;0;—;25

3-Point Shots — None. Total Fouls — Map. 11, C.V. 15.

