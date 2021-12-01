DAYS CREEK — The Camas Valley girls basketball team dominated Milo Adventist Academy in the season opener Wednesday, winning 60-14 in a nonleague game.

Sophomore post Julie Amos led the Hornets with 16 points and freshman guard Bella Donahue added 14. Kaycie Hamilton chipped in nine points.

Dibora Nemera was the top scorer for the Mustangs with 10 points. C.V. forced Milo into 33 turnovers.

"I thought the girls played very well," C.V. first-year coach Keri Ewing said. "Our zone defense was effective."

The Hornets are scheduled to host Siletz Valley Saturday in a nonleague contest.

CAMAS VALLEY (60) — Julie Amos 16, Donahue 14, Hamilton 9, Wilson 7, Plikat 6, Deng 4, Humphreys 4. Totals 28 2-4 60. 

MILO ADVENTIST (14) — Dibora Nemera 10, Grace 2, Leichner 2, Paulina, Paola, Arrieta, Myra, Joy. Totals 6 1-3 14.

C. Valley;18;20;13;9;—;60

Milo;1;6;4;3;—;14

3-Point Shots — C.V. 2 (Hamilton, Donahue), Milo 1 (Nemera). Total Fouls — C.V. 4, Milo 5.

