The Roseburg High School girls basketball team was able to experience something on Wednesday night it hasn't in a while — a win on the court.
The Indians scored the last 17 points of the contest and ended a 23-game losing streak with a 29-23 victory over Eagle Point in a season-opening nonleague game at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Junior post Amy Carpenter scored 15 points for Roseburg, which shut out the Class 5A Eagles over the final 10 1/2 minutes of play after trailing by 11 in the third period.
"That's a huge monkey off the back," Roseburg coach Chad Smith said. "The girls were super excited to get the win."
"It's well-deserved," Carpenter said. "We needed a win. I hope we have more wins coming this season, but I feel like this one will really set the tone for the rest of the year."
It's a big boost for the Tribe, which finished 0-12 during the COVID-truncated 2021 spring season in Smith's first season as head coach. One of those losses came to Eagle Point, 38-23.
The Indians expect to be more competitive during the 2021-22 season after scoring over 30 points in just two games last season.
"We're definitely motivated," said senior post/wing Chelsea Miller, who along with Carpenter is a returning starter for Roseburg. "Everyone has the same goal — we want to win. We're going to go for it.
"Last year was our year for cushion. We were all learning new coaching, new plays. Now it's time to go to work and get some wins. We have more of an understanding of what's expected."
"Our motivation comes from playing together. This will be our second season together," senior guard Jocelyn Muntifering said. "We have everybody returning except one. There's more chemistry, and we know each other's strengths and weaknesses better."
Smith was thrilled with his team's comeback after a poor-shooting first half. The Eagles led 14-8 at the break and hiked their advantage to 23-12 midway through the third period following seven straight points from Morgan Dole.
But Eagle Point wouldn't score again and the momentum went Roseburg's way. Emelie Morello, Carpenter and Muntifering all contributed 3-pointers during the Tribe's 17-0 spurt. Carpenter's trey with 6:12 left in the fourth put Roseburg ahead for good at 24-23.
"I think we were a lot more aggressive," Carpenter said. "We played good defense and were smarter from where we shot from. We slowed down the offense and took our time."
Dole, the game's leading scorer with 18 points, didn't score in the fourth quarter. The Eagles went ice cold from the field and were outscored 10-0 over the final eight minutes.
"I thought Riley Mohlsick and Sydnee Muntifering did a great job on No. 5 (Dole) defensively in the fourth quarter," Smith said.
Morello, Mohlsick, Emma Murphy and Jocelyn Muntifering all started games last season. The Indians believe they're a better shooting team.
"The girls come in with a lot more experience," Smith said. "Last year we had zero varsity experience on the floor, and this year we've got a full year of varsity experience. Hopefully that's going to pay some dividends for us.
"We didn't shoot the ball well last year. We were in the low 20s as a team, and you won't win many games shooting like that. That being said, the girls have shown a lot better look at the basket and their percentage has gone up in practice. Those are all positives."
The Indians will rely on a man-to-man defense to keep them in games.
"We're going to be straight man to man," Smith said. "I've never been a firm believer in zone defense. We're not necessarily going to be a full-court press team, but we're going to sit down and play great man. It showed last year at times."
Roseburg is opening the season with three games in four days. The Tribe will travel to 5A North Bend Friday, then will return home to host Forest Grove Saturday afternoon.
EAGLE POINT (23) — Morgan Dole 18, Nielsen 2, Hanan, R. Baldwin 3, Munoz, Balero, McCornack, Cabrera, Raber. Totals 8 4-6 23.
ROSEBURG (29) — Amy Carpenter 15, Bowman, Morello 5, S. Muntifering, Mohlsick 4, Rivera, J. Muntifering 3, Cunningham, Weidemier, Miller 2. Totals 12 1-4 29.
Eagle Point;7;7;9;0;—;23
Roseburg;3;5;11;10;—;29
3-Point Shots — E.P. 3 (Dole 2, Baldwin 1), Rose. 4 (Carpenter 2, Morello 1, J. Muntifering 1). Total Fouls — E.P. 14, Rose. 7.
JV Score — Roseburg 56, Eagle Point 38.
