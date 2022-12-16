So it wasn't a pretty win.
But the Roseburg High School girls basketball team won't complain about getting the W.
Senior post Amy Carpenter scored 19 points — including all eight of Roseburg's points in the fourth quarter — as the Indians held off Caldera of Bend 37-30 in a nonconference game at Robertson Memorial Gym on Friday night.
It marked the fourth victory of the season for the Tribe (4-1), which is more than the last three seasons combined.
"It feels really good, actually," said Roseburg junior wing Emelie Morello, who scored all seven of her points in the first half. "I think our team is just working better together. We have a lot more communication and we're bonded way better as a team.
"We get more and more confident each game."
Roseburg took its biggest lead of the contest at 29-19 on a 3-pointer by Hannah Bowman with 1:48 remaining in the third quarter, but the Wolfpack (0-4) wouldn't go away.
Caldera got back-to-back 3s from Abigail Polanco and Sonia Villanueva to cut the deficit to 31-28 with 5:05 left in the fourth period.
Carpenter scored inside to put Roseburg up by five, but Alison Heinly — the Wolfpack's leading scorer in the contest with 16 points — answered with a basket to make it a one-possession game at 33-30.
Carpenter scored the last two baskets, the final one coming with 2:29 left, to close the contest.
"She always comes through when we need her," Morello said.
"Amy took over that key area, and made some great passes and great shots," Roseburg coach Chad Smith said. "Her drop step is getting better and better, it's a tough one to defend. They were undersized inside and we should've been there all night. We weren't patient enough to see that."
Smith wasn't pleased with Roseburg's lack of patience offensively and composure. The Indians received two technical fouls.
"The kids played hard. We just didn't play smart," he said. "Two technicals that we shouldn't have had. Those are mistakes that seniors can't make, they've got to be better than that."
Smith credited the Wolfpack.
"Caldera is a great group of athletes," he said. "Not necessarily the best basketball players, but they're athletes and you're always afraid of athletes because if they can get it going they can do some stuff, and that's what happened. We made some mental mistakes which allowed them to hang around."
Roseburg will host 5A Mountain View of Bend (2-2) Saturday afternoon.
CALDERA (30) — Alison Heinly 16, Williams, Maniscalco, Polanco 6, Villanueva 3, Larson 1, Bradbury 3, Hudson, Ashby 1. Totals 9 7-19 30.
ROSEBURG (37) — Amy Carpenter 19, Bowman 6, Morello 7, Muntifering 1, Brooksby, Mohlsick 2, Smith, Murphy, Sikes, McClatcher 2. Totals 15 5-10 37.
Caldera;9;7;6;8;—;30
Roseburg;16;5;8;8;—;37
3-Point Goals — Cal. 5 (Polanco 2, Heinly 2, Villanueva 1), Rose. 2 (Bowman, Morello). Total Fouls — Cal. 14, Rose. 15. Technical Fouls — Mohlsick, Bowman.
JV Score — Roseburg 53, Caldera 28.
