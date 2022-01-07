Cascade Christian whips Days Creek, 49-24 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 7, 2022 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAYS CREEK — Cascade Christian took a 19-point halftime lead and cruised to a 49-24 win over Days Creek on Friday in a nonleague girls basketball game.Timnah Roberson led three Challengers in double figures with 12 points. Julia Brehm and Jordynn Jones both scored 10 for Class 3A C.C. (4-8).Fionna Ketchem scored nine points for the 1A Wolves (4-5, 1-0 Skyline North). McKenzie Park had four points and six rebounds.Days Creek travels to Yoncalla Saturday for a league contest. CASCADE CHRISTIAN (49) — Timnah Roberson 12, Longiotti, Akins, Cramer 2, Shipman 5, Sweem, Williams 4, Folin, Brehm 10, Coats 4, Jones 10, Pierson 2. Totals 21 3-8 49.DAYS CREEK (24) — Fionna Ketchem 9, Wheeler 4, Berard, Crume 3, Park 4, Harris 2, Loiodici, Stufflebeam 2. Totals 10 4-9 24.C. Christian;12;16;7;14;—;49Days Creek;7;2;4;11;—;243-Point Shots — C.C. 4 (Roberson 2, Shipman 1, Brehm 1), D.C. 0. Total Fouls — C.C. 9, D.C. 12. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Days Creek Julia Brehm Timnah Roberson Sport Fionna Ketchem Halftime Jordynn Jones Lead Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Douglas County health officials expect surge of COVID-19 cases Roseburg police investigating animal abuse allegations surrounding local dog trainer New recreation center gets initial approval from the city Indigo Pack of wolves continue to roam in eastern Douglas County Johnson family welcomes first baby of 2022 TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist General Accounting Manager News Review Carriers Forest Bridges Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Cascade Christian whips Days Creek, 49-24 Camas Valley handles Riddle, 34-14 Days Creek beats Cascade Christian JV, 49-38 Douglas rolls past Rogue River, 62-22 Wicks scores 32, Sutherlin tops Santiam Christian, 67-50 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
