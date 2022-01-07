DAYS CREEK — Cascade Christian took a 19-point halftime lead and cruised to a 49-24 win over Days Creek on Friday in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Timnah Roberson led three Challengers in double figures with 12 points. Julia Brehm and Jordynn Jones both scored 10 for Class 3A C.C. (4-8).

Fionna Ketchem scored nine points for the 1A Wolves (4-5, 1-0 Skyline North). McKenzie Park had four points and six rebounds.

Days Creek travels to Yoncalla Saturday for a league contest.

CASCADE CHRISTIAN (49) — Timnah Roberson 12, Longiotti, Akins, Cramer 2, Shipman 5, Sweem, Williams 4, Folin, Brehm 10, Coats 4, Jones 10, Pierson 2. Totals 21 3-8 49.

DAYS CREEK (24) — Fionna Ketchem 9, Wheeler 4, Berard, Crume 3, Park 4, Harris 2, Loiodici, Stufflebeam 2. Totals 10 4-9 24.

C. Christian;12;16;7;14;—;49

Days Creek;7;2;4;11;—;24

3-Point Shots — C.C. 4 (Roberson 2, Shipman 1, Brehm 1), D.C. 0. Total Fouls — C.C. 9, D.C. 12.

