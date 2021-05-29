HALSEY — The Oakland girls basketball team had a poor shooting game and dropped a 45-19 decision to Central Linn on Saturday in a Central Valley Conference contest.
Ryleigh Nofziger and Maya Rowland each scored 10 points for the Cobras (2-1), who outscored Oakland 16-2 in the third quarter.
Tiana Oberman led the Oakers (0-5) with 10 points, hitting two 3-pointers.
"The third quarter was the deciding factor in the game," Oakland coach Tristan Ivie said. "We played hard, but ran out of gas in the third quarter and they hit some shots. We just went cold on offense."
Oakland is scheduled to host East Linn Christian Tuesday.
OAKLAND (19) — Tiana Oberman 10, Witten 4, V. Sigl 2, S. Sigl 2, Pfaff 1, Richardson, Mason, Simonson, Busciglio, Fauver, Brownson, Williams. Totals 6 4-20 19.
CENTRAL LINN (45) — Ryleigh Nofziger 10, Maya Rowland 10, Ramirez 8, Neuschwander 6, Neal 6, Johnson 3, Prettyman 2, Beauchamp, Plourde, Glaser. Totals 16 7-16 45.
Oakland;3;7;2;7;—;19
Central Linn;9;16;16;4;—;45
3-Point Shots — Oak. 3 (Oberman 2, Witten 1), C.L. 6 (Neuschwander 2, Ramirez 2, Rowland 2). Total Fouls — Oak. 16, C.L. 14. Fouled Out — Pfaff.
JV Score — Oakland won.
