HALSEY — No. 4 Central Linn took control after the first quarter and whipped visiting Oakland 52-26 on Saturday in a Central Valley Conference girls basketball game.

Maya Rowland scored 21 points for the first-place Cobras (13-3, 8-0 CVC), who outscored the Oakers 25-8 in the third quarter.

Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Tiana Oberman and Tia Picknell each scored six points for Oakland (13-6, 6-3), which committed 34 turnovers.

The Oakers play at Jefferson Monday.

OAKLAND (26) — Jolyn Vogel-Hunt 6, Tiana Oberman 6, Tia Picknell 6, Carlile 5, Witten 2, Brooksby 1, Sigl, Williamson, Busciglio, Richardson. Totals 8 6-15 26.

CENTRAL LINN (52) — Maya Rowland 21, Nofziger 11, Beauchamp 10, G. Rowland 4, Ramirez 2, Holster 2, Prettyman. Totals 20 8-12 52.

Oakland;2;8;8;8;—;26

C. Linn;2;16;25;9;—;52

3-Point Shots — Oak. 4 (Vogel-Hunt 2, Oberman 1, Picknell 1), C.L. 4 (M. Rowland). Total Fouls — Oak. 15, C.L. 17.

JV Score — Oakland def. Central Linn.

