OAKLAND — League-leading Central Linn limited Oakland to four field goals and the Cobras picked up a 36-16 victory on Tuesday in a Central Valley Conference girls basketball game.
Maya Rowland hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for the Cobras (11-1, 11-1 CVC), who led 22-2 at halftime.
Tiana Oberman was the top scorer for the Oakers (2-10, 2-10) with six points.
"They're a really good team," Oakland coach Tristan Ivie said of Central Linn. "We had a lot of mental mistakes in the first half, but I liked the way we fought back in the second half."
Oakland travels to Lebanon Thursday to face East Linn Christian.
CENTRAL LINN (36) — Maya Rowland 14, Nofziger 13, Beauchamp 7, G. Rowland 2, Neuschwander, Ramirez, Neal, Prettyman, Johnson. Totals 10 12-16 36.
OAKLAND (16) — Tiana Oberman 6, Witten 4, Brownson 3, V. Sigl 2, Simonson 1, Vogel-Hunt, Pfaff. Totals 4 6-11 16.
Central Linn;10;12;12;2;—;36
Oakland;1;1;8;6;—;16
3-Point Shots — C.L. 4 (M. Rowland), Oak. 2 (Witten, Oberman). Total Fouls — C.L. 10, Oak. 14.
