Coquille beats Douglas girls, 41-38

TOM EGGERS
News-Review Sports Editor

Jan 11, 2023
Jan 11, 2023
Updated 1 hr ago

COQUILLE — Senior guard Kierra Bennett had another double-double, but it wasn't enough as the Douglas girls basketball team lost 41-38 to Coquille in a Far West League game on Wednesday night.

Bennett finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out as the Trojans dropped to 5-4 overall and 1-1 in league. Bella Hester chipped in six points.

Both teams struggled at the free-throw line, with Douglas faring 48% (11-for-23). Trinidy Blanton led the Red Devils (10-4, 2-1) with 23 points.

Douglas led by seven at halftime, but was outscored by nine in the third quarter.

"We played really good defense in the first half, then we had some untimely turnovers in the second half and let it slip away," Douglas coach Casey O'Toole said.

Douglas will host No. 3 Sutherlin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

DOUGLAS (38) — Kierra Bennett 21, Hester 6, Avery 4, S. Polamalu 3, Perron 2, T. Polamalu 2, McWhorter, Rondeau, Lee, Donahue. Totals 13 11-23 38.

COQUILLE (41) — Trinidy Blanton 23, Salazar 7, Kelner 5, Lucatero 4, Trujillo 2, Coyle, Wirebaugh, Willis. Totals 16 8-22 41.

Douglas;12;10;7;9;—;38
Coquille;7;8;16;10;—;41

3-Point Goals — Dou. 1 (Bennett), Coq. 1 (Kelner). Total Fouls — Dou. 18, Coq. 21. Fouled Out — Bennett, Coyle.

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
