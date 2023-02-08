Coquille downs Douglas girls, 36-23 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Feb 8, 2023 Feb 8, 2023 Updated 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WINSTON — The Douglas girls basketball team only managed seven field goals and dropped a 36-23 decision to Coquille in a Far West League game on Wednesday night.Trinidy Blanton scored nine points for the Red Devils (17-7, 9-4 FWL North), who limited the Trojans to eight points over the last two quarters.Kierra Bennett had 11 points and seven rebounds on senior night for Douglas (11-9, 7-5 FWL), which is third place in the North Division. Sophomore Bella Donahue contributed six points."We couldn't hit enough baskets and gave them a lot of second-chance points. They had 19 offensive rebounds and that made it tough to win," Douglas coach Casey O'Toole said.Douglas will travel to South Umpqua Friday. COQUILLE (36) — Trinidy Blanton 9, Vigue 8, Willis 8, Kelner 6, Lucatero 3, Salazar 2, Coyle, Trujillo, Nelson, Cook, Wirebaugh. Totals 14 7-14 36.DOUGLAS (23) — Kierra Bennett 11, Donahue 6, Avery 2, Rondeau 2, Hester 2, McWhorter, Lee, T. Polamalu, S. Polamalu, Perron. Totals 7 7-8 23.Coquille;6;11;12;7;—;36Douglas;9;6;3;5;—;233-Point Goals — Coq. 1 (Vigue), Dou. 2 (Bennett, Donahue). Total Fouls — Coq. 13, Dou. 17. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Kitchen Tools Fencing Basketball Games And Toys Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular An illegal marijuana operation left a remote area devastated. One man wants to bring it back to its natural state. Myrtle Creek man dies in fatal crash Community supporters come together to help those in need Death Notices for February 5, 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Top 25 Fared UNLV 69, WYOMING 59 UNLV 69, Wyoming 59 NO. 25 SAN DIEGO STATE 63, UTAH STATE 61 San Diego St. 63, Utah St. 61
