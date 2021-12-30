COQUILLE — The Elkton girls basketball team dropped a 39-17 decision to Coquille on Thursday in a nonleague game.

Hailey Combie paced the Red Devils (4-2) with 11 points. Coquille led 21-7 at halftime.

Olivia Humphries was the top scorer for the Elks (2-7) with six points. Meleka Byle chipped in four points and nine rebounds.

"We didn't get back on defense and handling their on-ball pressure was a problem," Elkton coach Noah Miller said. "It was a good game for us to learn from and move on."

Elkton is scheduled to open Skyline League play on Tuesday against Days Creek.

ELKTON (17) — Olivia Humphries 6, Me. Byle 4, Peters 4, Block 3, Holcomb, H. Kruse, K. Kruse, Ma. Byle. Totals 7 2-10 17.

COQUILLE (39) — Hailey Combie 11, Rayevich 6, Vigue 6, Kelner 5, Leep 5, Blanton 4, Higgins 2, Coyle, Wirebaugh, Willis, Ammar, Gardner. Totals 16 3-7 39.

Elkton;4;3;6;4;—;17

Coquille;13;8;6;12;—;39

3-Point Shots — Elk. 1 (Block), Coq. 4 (Rayevich 2, Vigue 1, Kelner 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 7, Coq. 10.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

