COOS BAY — Prior to the start of the Class 3A boys and girls state championship basketball tournaments, the hosts held their annual 3-point shootout, pitting the top two shooters from each of the four boys and girls teams competing for a state title.
Sisters Ally and Lilly Schimel won the girls' championship for Corbett, nailing 24 3-pointers in the competition. Sutherlin, with Micah Wicks and Ava Gill, finished second by making 16 treys.
That shooting competition may have been a bit of foreshadowing.
Corbett outscored Sutherlin 21-0 from 3-point range as the Cardinals avenged an earlier loss to Sutherlin with a 50-40 victory over the Bulldogs in the semifinals of the Class 3A girls state championship tournament Friday at Marshfield High School's Pirate Palace.
Ella Holwege shot 4-for-10 from behind the arc for the Cardinals on her way to a game-high 23 points in the win for Corbett, who will face top-seeded Banks Saturday for the state championship.
As Sutherlin did in Thursday's quarterfinal contest against Pleasant Hill, the Bulldogs got off to a slow start. This time, they wouldn't recover, constantly on the chase after Corbett outscored Sutherlin 14-2 in the first quarter.
Sutherlin made just one of 17 field goal attempts (5.9%) in the first half as Corbett led 18-10 by halftime.
Holwege was named the Moda Health Player of the Game for the Cardinals, adding nine rebounds and six steals. Ally Schimel finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Micah Wicks, the Moda Health Player of the Game for Sutherlin, tallied 18 points and seven rebounds but also had seven turnovers. Madison Huntley added seven points and 10 rebounds and Addyson Clark finished with seven points and five boards for Sutherlin.
The Bulldogs (27-3 overall) will take on Santiam Christian for third place Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Marshfield. Amity, a 49-46 winner over Lakeview, will face Pleasant Hill in the fourth-place game at 9 a.m.
