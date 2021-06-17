CENTRAL POINT — Crater shot out to a 23-point halftime lead and finished with a 61-32 win over Roseburg on Wednesday in a Southern Oregon Conference regional girls basketball game.
McKenzie Hirsch scored 15 points and Kayleigh Gugliotta added 12 for the Comets (10-1).
Sophomore post Amy Carpenter led the Indians (0-9) with 12 points. Sophomore Emma Murphy guard chipped in eight points.
Roseburg will end the regular season Friday, hosting Ashland at Robertson Memorial Gym.
ROSEBURG (32) — Amy Carpenter 12, Morello 4, Mohlsick 2, Rivera, Smith 3, Pinard, McClatcher 3, Miller, Murphy 8, Stribling, Weidemier, Cunningham. Totals 13 3-11 32.
CRATER (61) — McKenzie Hirsch 15, Gugliotta 12, Sizemore 6, Amidei 9, Weaver 7, Winslow 7, Dutkiewicz 5, Richardson, Gonzalez. Totals 25 7-13 61.
Roseburg;6;11;6;9;—;32
Crater;19;21;14;7;—;61
3-Point Shots — Roseburg 3 (Carpenter 1, Murphy 2), Crater 4 (Gugliotta 1, Amidei 1, Hirsch 1, Dutkiewicz 1). Technical foul — Roseburg bench.
JV Score — Crater won.
