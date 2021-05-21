The Crater girls basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 65-13 win over Roseburg on Friday night in a Southern Oregon Conference regional game at Robertson Memorial Gym.
It was the season opener for the Indians, who have a new head coach in Chad Smith.
Roseburg is scheduled to host Grants Pass Monday.
