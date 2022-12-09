Crow edges Yoncalla girls, 26-23 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 9, 2022 Dec 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save YONCALLA — Crow prevailed in a defensive battle with the Yoncalla girls basketball team on Thursday, winning 26-23 in a nonleague game at Duncan Court.Naroa Obregon Riguera led the Cougars (2-2) with 17 points and Lilly Davis added six.Nichole Noffsinger scored 16 points for the Eagles (2-1), including a pair of 3-pointers. Kylie Ward had four points and four rebounds.Yoncalla is scheduled to play the Lakeview junior varsity Friday at the North Lake Tournament. CROW (26) — Naroa Obregon Riguera 17, Holderby 2, Davis 6, Roberts 1, Basel, Szymanska, Middleton, Capenol, Casteel, Sparks. Totals 10 5-10 26.YONCALLA (23) — Nichole Noffsinger 16, Ward 4, Blanchfill 3, Oliva, Niemeier, Phillips. Totals 8 4-5 23.Crow;4;8;5;9;—;26Yoncalla;4;8;5;6;—;233-Point Goals — Crow 1 (Obregon Riguera), Yon. 3 (Noffsinger 2, Blanchfill 1). Total Fouls — Crow 10, Yon. 7. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crow Basketball Team Sport Rebound Nichole Noffsinger Point Naroa Obregon Riguera Junior Varsity Basketball Kylie Ward Lilly Davis Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted Most Popular Death Notices for December 4, 2022 Vehicle into side of building Saturday night Meet Drain's number one party planner: Amethyst Beard Oregon state judge temporarily halts implementation of Measure 114, hours after federal judge’s approval Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Brazil 1, Croatia 1 College Football Schedule College Basketball Scores College Basketball Scores World Cup Schedule
