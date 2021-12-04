KLAMATH FALLS — Fionna Ketchum scored 12 points and the Days Creek girls basketball team defeated Crosspoint Christian 32-13 on Saturday in the consolation game of the Crosspoint Classic.

McKenzie Park had seven points and Bailey Stufflebeam scored six for the Wolves (1-2). Kailee Brimmer scored five for Crosspoint (0-3).

Days Creek will host Oakland Tuesday.

DAYS CREEK (32) — Fionna Ketchem 12, Wheeler 2, Leodoro 2, Oppelt, Crume 3, Park 7, Harris, Stufflebeam 6. Totals 10 11-18 32.

CROSSPOINT CHRISTIAN (13) — Kailee Brimmer 5, Duffy 1, Cross 2, Sundet 3, Miller, Cummings, Cundall, Fournier, Prieto 2. Totals 3 6-12 13.

Days Creek;14;3;8;7;—;32

Crosspoint;3;0;2;8;—;13

3-Point Shots — D.C. 1 (Ketchem), C.C. 1 (Brimmer). Total Fouls — D.C. 16, C.C.17. Fouled Out — Miller.

