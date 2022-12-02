Days Creek girls down Illinois Valley 35-15 in opener TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 2, 2022 Dec 2, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KLAMATH FALLS — The Days Creek girls basketball team opened its season on Friday with a 35-15 victory over Illinois Valley in the Holiday Hoops Classic hosted by Crosspoint Christian.Bailey Stufflebeam finished with 10 points for the Wolves, while Marrisa Jandura and Riley Crume each added nine.Shylee Merritt led the Cougars with nine points.ILLINOIS VALLEY (15) — Shylee Merritt 9, Box, Guzman 2, Podoll 2, Lea, Reed, Maloney, Pope 2, Hall. Totals 7 0-6 15. DAYS CREEK (35) — Bailey Stufflebeam 10, Berlingeri 4, Jandura 9, Crume 9, Harris 1, Mazie 2. Totals 15 2-4 35.I. Valley;3;6;2;4;—;15D. Creek;10;5;9;11;—;353-Point Goals — I.V. 1 (Merritt), D.C. 3 (Jandura, Crume, Stufflebeam). Total Fouls — I.V. 7, D.C. 6. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Team Days Creek Basketball Illinois Valley Classic Victory Season Holiday Sport Crosspoint Christian Bailey Stufflebeam Hydrography Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Dachshund survives eight days in wilderness before being found by hunter Wrappin N Rollin to close doors Dream Center receives surprise donation Tino's Tacos gets a new home Roseburg caregiver sentenced to 16 months for theft from patient Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News 2022 NCAA Women's Div I Volleyball Tournament Glance AP Top 25 Fared Washington St. 77, Montana 57 Golden State 119, Chicago 111 Golden State 119, Chicago 111
