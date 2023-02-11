Days Creek girls fall 37-31 to Marshfield JV TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Feb 11, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COOS BAY — The Days Creek girls basketball team lost 37-31 to the Marshfield junior varsity in a nonleague game on Saturday at the Pirate Palace.Chyann Felker led the Pirates with 11 points, nine coming in the second half.Riley Crume scored nine points, Emily Mazie had seven and Lyris Berlingeri added six for the Wolves (8-12 overall).DAYS CREEK (31) — Riley Crume 9, Berlingeri 6, Jandura 3, Harris 1, Sawyer, Mazie 7, Loiodici, Stufflebeam 5. Totals 11 8-15 31. MARSHFIELD JV (37) — Chyann Felker 11, Wallack 6, Stallard 4, T. Brown, L. Brown, Erickson 5, Walton 2, Button 9, A. Gabriel-Kutsch. Totals 16 3-5 37.Days Creek;5;14;7;5;—;31Marshfield;9;7;11;10;—;373-Point Goals — D.C. 1 (Berlingeri), Mar. 2 (Erickson, Button). Total Fouls — D.C. 10, Mar. 13. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Basketball Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Roseburg man leaves gun in collection basket during suspected mental health episode What she really wants this Valentines Day An illegal marijuana operation left a remote area devastated. One man wants to bring it back to its natural state. Our People: Meet the Diamond Lake Resort employees who live and work there year-round Koppers manufacturing plant to open in Glendale Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Los Angeles 6, Pittsburgh 0 Los Angeles 6, Pittsburgh 0 Saturday's Scores Mexican Summaries UC IRVINE 83, UC RIVERSIDE 64
