Days Creek girls get 37-25 victory at Yoncalla TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Jan 21, 2023 YONCALLA — The Days Creek girls basketball team handed Yoncalla a 37-25 loss in a Skyline League girls basketball game at Duncan Court on Saturday night.Bailey Stufflebeam had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Wolves (5-8, 2-4 Skyline). Emily Mazie contributed six points, while Riley Crume had 11 rebounds and seven assists.Kaydee Blanchfill led the Eagles (5-12, 1-5) with eight points and Cecilia Phillips scored seven. Nichole Noffsinger had six points and seven rebounds."We never got rolling," Yoncalla coach Jason Ellis said. "Hat's off to Days Creek, they shot the ball really well."Yoncalla travels to Umpqua Valley Christian and Days Creek visits Riddle Tuesday. DAYS CREEK (37) — Bailey Stufflebeam 11, Mazie 6, Loiodici 5, Crume 5, Mackey 5, Berlingeri 5, Sawyer, Geiger. Totals 13 5-9 37.YONCALLA (25) — Kaydee Blanchfill 8, Phillips 7, Noffsinger 6, Niemeier 2, Ward 2, Sybrant, Oliva, Martin. Totals 11 0-4 25.D. Creek;8;14;7;9;—;37Yoncalla;2;5;12;6;—;253-Point Goals — D.C. 6 (Berlingeri 1, Mackey 1, Mazie 1, Loiodici 1, Stufflebeam 2), Yon. 3 (Phillips 1, Blanchfill 2). Total Fouls — D.C. 8, Yon. 11. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
