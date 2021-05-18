DAYS CREEK — Fiona Ketchum had 12 points and five steals and the Days Creek girls basketball team opened its spring season on Tuesday with a 25-22 win over Camas Valley.
Raime Wheeler added six points and five rebounds for the Wolves. Joy DeRoss scored eight of her 10 points in the second half and Hailey Holmgren had eight points for the Hornets.
CAMAS VALLEY (22) — Joy DeRoss 10, Hamilton, Pool 2, Hill, Holmgren 8, Plikat 2, Pohl, Amos. Totals 10 2-4 22.
DAYS CREEK (25) — Fiona Ketchum 12, Wheeler 6, Leodoro 3, Jandura, Crume 4, Park, Berlingeri, Densen, Stufflebeam. Totals 11 1-7 25.
C. Valley;2;4;8;8;—;22
D. Creek;7;5;4;9;—;25
3-Point Shots — C.V. 0, D.C. 2 (Ketchum). Total Fouls — C.V. 10, D.C. 7.
