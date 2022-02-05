POWERS — Junior wing Lizzy Leodoro scored 12 points and Days Creek defeated Powers 36-25 on Saturday in a Skyline League girls basketball game.

Riley Crume added eight points for the Wolves (6-13, 3-7 Skyline North).

Lauren Stallard and Emma Krantz each scored seven for the Cruisers (8-8, 6-4 South).

DAYS CREEK (36) — Lizzy Leodoro 12, Wheeler 3, Crume 8, Park, Harris 3, Ketchem 4, Loidici, Stufflebeam 6. Totals 12 8-17 36.

POWERS (25) — Lauren Stallard 7, Emma Krantz 7, B. Krantz 6, Thompson 5, VanFossen, Gregorio. Totals 11 1-6 25.

D. Creek;10;6;8;12;—;36

Powers;6;2;4;13;—;25

3-Point Shots — D.C. 4 (Leodoro 2, Crume 1, Harris 1), Pow. 2 (Thompson, E. Krantz). Total Fouls — D.C. 10, Pow. 17. Fouled Out — Ketchem, Thompson.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

