Days Creek triumphs at Powers, 36-25 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Feb 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POWERS — Junior wing Lizzy Leodoro scored 12 points and Days Creek defeated Powers 36-25 on Saturday in a Skyline League girls basketball game.Riley Crume added eight points for the Wolves (6-13, 3-7 Skyline North).Lauren Stallard and Emma Krantz each scored seven for the Cruisers (8-8, 6-4 South).DAYS CREEK (36) — Lizzy Leodoro 12, Wheeler 3, Crume 8, Park, Harris 3, Ketchem 4, Loidici, Stufflebeam 6. Totals 12 8-17 36. POWERS (25) — Lauren Stallard 7, Emma Krantz 7, B. Krantz 6, Thompson 5, VanFossen, Gregorio. Totals 11 1-6 25.D. Creek;10;6;8;12;—;36Powers;6;2;4;13;—;253-Point Shots — D.C. 4 (Leodoro 2, Crume 1, Harris 1), Pow. 2 (Thompson, E. Krantz). Total Fouls — D.C. 10, Pow. 17. Fouled Out — Ketchem, Thompson. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Work begins on Roseburg In-N-Out Burger Roseburg man arrested in connection to break-in at Chi's Restaurant Grants Pass horse racing machines could impact Cow Creek Tribe Brix Grill changes hands Death Notices for January 30, 2022 Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Classifieds Sales Rep TUTOR NEEDED DUMP TRUCK DRIVER GIS ANALYST Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Portis scores 30, Bucks rout Trail Blazers 137-108 Gianotti scores 29, Riddle moves to 10-0 in Skyline with 63-34 win over UVC Brooksby, Oakland rout Lowell, 63-34 Glide tops Illinois Valley 44-29 for first SCL win Days Creek triumphs at Powers, 36-25 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.