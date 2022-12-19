Defense helps Elkton girls to 52-21 rout of Crosspoint Christian TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 19, 2022 Dec 19, 2022 Updated 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELKTON — The Elkton girls basketball team won every quarter and handed Crosspoint Christian a 52-21 loss in the Tall Timbers Tournament on Monday at Grimsrud Gym.Camille Peters scored 15 points for the Elks (5-1), who outscored Crosspoint 27-7 in the second half. Avree Block had 10 points, while Kendall Holcomb and Angel Wilkins each contributed eight points.Taylor Sundet was the top scorer for the Warriors (2-3) with 10 points."We were able to put some (man-to-man defensive) pressure on them and control the pace," Elks coach Noah Miller said. "We forced some turnovers and got some easy baskets."Elkton will play Trinity Lutheran at 3 p.m. Tuesday. CROSSPOINT CHRISTIAN (21) — Taylor Sundet 10, Brimmer 7, Spalding 3, Cummings 1, Cundall, Hedrick, Pannell, Mahan. Totals 7 5-13 21.ELKTON (52) — Camille Peters 15, Block 10, Holcomb 8, Wilkins 8, Brar 6, Ma. Byle 5, Allen, Kruse, Me. Byle. Totals 24 4-8 52.C. Christian;7;7;5;2;—;21Elkton;11;14;14;13;—;523-Point Goals — C.C. 2 (Brimmer, Spalding), Elk. 0. Total Fouls — C.C. 8, Elk. 13. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Holcomb Brar Sport Elk Good Looks Camille Peters C.c. Elkton Crosspoint Christian Taylor Sundet Girl Point Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted The City of Riddle is seeking applicants for a The City of Riddle is seeking applicants Most Popular Roseburg's youngest registered business owner, 7, sells lemonade Local soccer coach works to grow the sport in Douglas County Why being intentional is the most important thing you’ll ever do Senator Dallas Heard retires from the Oregon Legislature Keeping Douglas County livestock safe from predators Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News IDAHO 76, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 73 Idaho 76, CS Northridge 73 Buffalo 3, Vegas 2 Long Beach St. 97, Life Pacific 52 LONG BEACH STATE 97, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 52
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.