COOS BAY — Senior post Amy Dickover scored 22 points and the Sutherlin girls basketball team opened its 2021 spring season with a 60-36 victory over Marshfield on Thursday night at the Pirate Palace.
Dickover had 12 points in the third quarter. The Bulldogs got 18 points from senior guard Jadyn Vermillion and 12 from sophomore guard Micah Wicks.
The Bulldogs put the game away by outscoring the Pirates 18-7 in the third quarter.
"We looked really good. I couldn't be happier," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "We did such a good job of moving the ball and every kid was unselfish."
Makiah George and Kaylin Dea each scored six points for Class 4A Marshfield.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to host 4A Junction City Saturday night. A morning game with Santiam Christian was canceled.
SUTHERLIN (60) — Amy Dickover 22, Ja. Vermillion 18, Wicks 12, Jo. Vermillion 2, Wagner 2, Gill 2, Edmonson 2, Gary, Summers, Cardoza, Burdett, Richardson, Bailey. Totals 23 12-19 60.
MARSHFIELD (36) — Makiah George 6, Kaylin Dea 6, England 5, Peach 5, Clark 4, Folau 4, Culver 3, Macduff 2, Eichelberger 1, Scriven, Miles, Bonner. Totals 13 8-13 36.
Sutherlin;17;16;18;9;—;60
Marshfield;11;9;7;9;—;36
3-point Goals — Suth. 2 (Wicks), Mar. 2 (England, Culver). Total Fouls — Suth. 13, Mar. 16.
JV Score — Sutherlin 39, Marshfield 37.
