SUTHERLIN — The day belonged to Amy Dickover.
The 6-foot-2 senior post set a new school record with 43 points and added 18 rebounds for a double-double, leading Sutherlin to a 52-29 victory over St. Mary's of Medford on Saturday in a Far West League girls basketball game at the Dog Pound.
Dickover, who transferred from Douglas following her sophomore season, broke the previous scoring record of 40 points set by guard Kiersten Haines at St. Mary's in 2020. Haines hit 11 3-pointers in that game.
Dickover, who will play at Umpqua Community College next year, finished 16 of 25 from the field and 11 of 14 from the free-throw line on Saturday. She scored 13 points in the first quarter, 16 in the second and 14 in the third, and sat out the fourth.
"It was awesome," Dickover said. "It's a pretty special thing. At halftime, Josh (Grotting) let the team know (what the situation was). We kept being aggressive and it worked out in the end. Thanks to my teammates, because nothing's possible without them."
Fourteen of Dickover's rebounds came at the offensive end. She also had three blocked shots and three steals and made no turnovers.
"I'm happy for Amy and proud of the kids," Grotting said. "Everybody else sacrificed to help Amy get the record. She's a humble kid and is having a tremendous year."
The Bulldogs, who lost to Clatskanie in the 2020 Class 3A state championship game, improved to 4-0 overall on the truncated spring season and 2-0 in league. Dickover is one of three seniors on the team along with Jadyn Vermillion and Mariah Summers.
Ryker Rothfus scored 11 points for St. Mary's (1-5, 0-2).
Sutherlin is scheduled to play at Brookings-Harbor (5-0, 3-0) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
ST. MARY'S (29) — Ryker Rothfus 11, Dole 9, Ward 5, Erickson 2, Bowdoin 2, Mejia, Ashland. Totals 9 9-17 29.
SUTHERLIN (52) — Amy Dickover 43, Ja. Vermillion 7, Gill 2, Wicks, Richardson, Burdett, Cardoza, Jo. Vermillion, Wagner, Summers, Gary, Edmonson. Totals 19 14-18 52.
St. Mary's;6;9;6;8;—;29
Sutherlin;15;21;16;0;—;52
3-Point Shots — S.M. 2 (Morgan), Suth. 0. Total Fouls — S.M. 14, Suth. 13.
