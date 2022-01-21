WINSTON — The bar has been raised for the Douglas High School girls basketball team.
The No. 5-ranked Trojans not only expect to reach the Class 3A playoffs this season, they feel they're capable of advancing to the state tournament.
"I think we're super motivated and driven," replied senior guard Male'ata Polamalu, when asked about the postseason. "We're all hoping to get there. Our strength is in each other ... we thrive off each other's energy.
"Our chemistry is so good, and we go into every game dedicated and confident about winning. Every game we try and get better."
The Trojans haven't advanced to the state tournament since 2006, when they placed third under coach Dan Bartram in the 3A event at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. That year also marked their last postseason win.
"The (postseason) is what we're all looking forward to," Douglas junior Kierra Bennett said. "That's what we're working for. Douglas hasn't done that in a while."
The Trojans (9-3, 2-0 Far West League) won their ninth game of the 2021-22 season on Friday night with a 67-25 rout of Cascade Christian at the new Douglas gym.
Bennett scored 11 of her game-high 21 points in the first quarter. She had a double-double with 13 rebounds, six steals and five assists.
Polamalu had 16 points and seven boards for the Trojans, who led 39-15 at halftime. Senior post Adrianna Sapp chipped in a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Douglas second-year head coach Casey O'Toole was pleased to see four other players — freshman Siala Polamalu, Taele Polamalu, sophomore Kambree Lee and Emily McWhorter — combine for 19 points for the Trojans.
Freshman Jordynn Jones led the Challengers (5-9, 0-1) with 12 points.
"I think we just took care of business tonight," Bennett said. "We just went out and played basketball. We're definitely way better since the beginning of the season. We've gotten a lot better at moving the ball around, and are really starting to mesh."
O'Toole, a 1995 graduate of Douglas, had a good feeling about the makeup of the team after the Trojans finished 7-4 during the 2021 spring season that was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Male'ata Polamalu was a first-team all-league selection and made third-team all-state. Sapp was a first-team all-FWL pick and received honorable mention all-state, while Bennett was second-team all-FWL.
Those three lead Douglas in most statistical categories this season.
Entering Friday's contest, O'Toole said Bennett was averaging a double-double (16.5 points, 12 rebounds). Male'ata Polamalu (15.5 points, 7 rebounds) and Sapp (11.8 points, 9.8 rebounds) have put up impressive numbers.
They were joined in the starting five Friday by McWhorter, a junior, and Brooklyn Avery, a junior who O'Toole calls a solid defender.
"We're a year better," said O'Toole, who was the head coach at then-2A Riddle for four years from 2009-12. "The girls have a good work ethic. It starts with Male'ata. She allows Kierra to do all the things she can do. Kierra is a natural instinctive basketball player and is the strongest player in our league.
"Adrianna has figured out how to pass, and she wasn't doing that last year. Her and Kierra work really well together."
The Trojans know they need to keep improving if they're to going to have a chance of beating league powerhouse Sutherlin (14-1, 1-0). The No. 3 Bulldogs, the state runner-up the past two seasons, are scheduled to visit Douglas next Friday.
"We'd love to have a better showing against Sutherlin," O'Toole said. "They're the barometer at this point. They lost a couple of really good players to graduation (Jadyn Vermillion and Amy Dickover), but they still have Micah Wicks. She's definitely the most skilled player in 3A."
"That's the game we're looking forward to, for sure," Bennett said.
O'Toole's assistant is his wife, Jennifer. She's a 2000 Douglas grad and is considered one of the top players in the history of Douglas girls basketball.
The Trojans are scheduled to travel to Brookings-Harbor Wednesday for a league contest.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (25) — Jordynn Jones 12, Williams 6, Sweem 5, Coats 2, Cramer, Brehm, Roberson, Purrier. Totals 11 2-2 25.
DOUGLAS (67) — Kierra Bennett 21, M. Polamalu 16, Sapp 11, S. Polamalu 7, T. Polamalu 4, Lee 4, McWhorter 4, Wiegman, Avery, Calvert. Totals 26 11-19 67.
C. Christian;4;11;8;2;—;25
Douglas;21;18;13;15;—;67
3-Point Shots — C.C. 1 (Sweem), Dou. 4 (M. Polamalu 2, Bennett 1, S. Polamalu 1). Total Fouls — C.C. 13, Dou. 13. Fouled Out — Avery.
JV Score — Cascade Christian 37, Douglas 33.
