Douglas girls take 33-25 nonleague victory over North Bend

Jan 10, 2023

NORTH BEND — Senior guard Kierra Bennett turned in a double-double and the Douglas girls basketball team picked up a 33-25 win over North Bend in a nonleague game on Monday night.

Bennett finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Ta'ele Polamalu chipped in seven points and Kambree Lee scored five for the Trojans (5-3, 1-0 Far West League).

Lennon Riddle scored 16 points for the Class 4A Bulldogs (5-10 overall), all of them coming in the first half. Douglas coach Casey O'Toole singled out the defense of Brooklyn Avery on Riddle.

"It was an ugly performance, but we'll take the win," O'Toole said. "We won a defensive battle. We made a defensive adjustment and Brooklyn shut her (Riddle) down in the second half."

Douglas is scheduled to travel to Coquille Wednesday for a league contest.

DOUGLAS (33) — Kierra Bennett 12, T. Polamalu 7, Lee 5, McWhorter 4, Avery 3, Perron 2, Donahue, Hester, S. Polamalu. Totals 11 9-17 33.

NORTH BEND (25) — Lennon Riddle 16, Lucero 3, M. Riddle 2, McClintock 2, Pex 2, Davidson, A. Riddle, Clark, Breakfield, Farm. Totals 12 1-10 25.

Douglas;12;10;4;7;—;33
N. Bend;14;6;2;3;—;25

3-Point Goals — Dou. 2 (Bennett, T. Polamalu), N.B. 0. Total Fouls — Dou. 10, N.B. 16. Technical Foul — N.B. coach Forrester.

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
