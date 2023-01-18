Douglas girls take 51-34 victory over St. Mary's TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 18, 2023 Jan 18, 2023 Updated 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MEDFORD — The Douglas girls basketball team handed St. Mary's a 51-34 loss in a Far West League game on Wednesday night.Senior guard Kierra Bennett posted a double-double for the Trojans (7-6, 3-2 FWL) with 13 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Sam Perron contributed six points and Emily McWhorter made five assists.Douglas coach Casey O'Toole was pleased with the way his team shared the ball against the Crusaders, finishing with 20 assists on 24 field goals."We had a lot of people involved (offensively)," O'Toole said. "We had more assists than we've had all season which was great to see."Maddie Ward scored 16 points for St. Mary's (1-10, 1-5).Douglas is scheduled to host Brookings-Harbor Friday night. DOUGLAS (51) — Kierra Bennett 13, Perron 6, Lee 5, T. Polamalu 5, McWhorter 4, Hester 4, Rondeau 4, Avery 4, Crabtree 2, S. Polamalu 2, Calvert 2, Pederson, Donahue. Totals 24 2-6 51. ST. MARY'S (34) — Maddie Ward 16, Ayala 8, Mejia 6, Jensen 2, Bowdoin 2, Medley, Hung, Magda. Totals 14 4-10 34.Douglas;14;8;16;13;—;51St. Mary's;13;2;4;15;—;343-Point Goals — Dou. 1 (T. Polamalu), S.M. 2 (Ayala). Total Fouls — Dou. 10, S.M. 11.JV Score — Douglas 38, St. Mary's 29. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Douglas Medford Girl Total St. Mary's Military Sport S.m. Foul Jv Score Assist Lot Field Goal Harbor Perron Basketball Casey O'toole Kierra Bennett Sam Perron Basketball Team Emily Mcwhorter Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor Forest Engineer & Road Administrator INSERTER T3 Construction is HIRING! Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Most Popular 2023 in full swing in Downtown Roseburg Lifetime of curiosity leads to massive discovery by Roseburg High School graduate Tribes voices heard on fate of North Umpqua hatchery steelhead program After more than 40 years, Wintergreen Nursery changes hands Topp-It to open in the next few weeks Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Top 25 Fared Grand Canyon 89, Utah Tech 85 GRAND CANYON 89, UTAH TECH 85 Oregon 87, California 58 OREGON 87, CALIFORNIA 58
