WINSTON — Kierra Bennett led three Douglas players in double figures with 12 points and five steals as the Trojans opened their girls basketball season with a 48-35 win over visiting Waldport Tuesday.
Male'ata Polamalu added 10 points and nine rebounds, Adrianna Sapp scored 11 points, and Mila Polamalu had nine points and a team-high 16 points for the Trojans, guided by first-year head coach Casey O'Toole.
"I'm their third coach in three years and we really haven't had a practice to speak of," O'Toole said. "It was a little sloppy and there's lots to work on but for the first game, we're pretty excited. The girls are learning on the fly, so we're happy with the results."
Jazmin Lund also had five steals for the Trojans, who will next host Phoenix Friday.
WALDPORT (35) — Hadley McSharry 11, Smith 9, Hanks 8, Ritchey 7, Scott, Pope, Paden, Dunn, Haines, J. Dooley, LeGrand. Totals 11 11-18 35.
DOUGLAS (48) — Kierra Bennett 12, Sapp 11, Ma. Polamalu 10, Mi. Polamalu 9, Lund 4, Perron 2, McWhorter, T. Polamalu, Avery. Totals 20 7-16 48.
Waldport;2;10;4;19;—;35
Douglas;11;10;15;12;—;48
3-Point Shots — Waldport 2 (McSharry, Ritchey), Douglas 1 (Ma. Polamalu). Total Fouls — Waldport 16, Douglas 20. Fouled Out — Sapp.
