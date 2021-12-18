WINSTON — Kierra Bennett scored 22 points with four 3-pointers and Douglas rolled to a 60-29 girls basketball win over Days Creek on Saturday night in the Douglas Holiday Crossover Tournament.

Maleata Polamalu added 17 points for the Class 3A Trojans (5-1), who led 29-12 at halftime.

Riley Crume led the 1A Wolves (2-4) with 14 points and Fionna Ketchem contributed eight.

Douglas will play at 1A North Douglas Tuesday in a nonleague contest, while Days Creek will host Illinois Valley.

DAYS CREEK (29) — Riley Crume 14, Wheeler, Oppelt, Park 1, Harris, Ketchem 8, Loiodici, Stufflebeam 6. Totals 12 4-8 29.

DOUGLAS (60) — Kierra Bennett 22, McWhorter, Lee, Sapp 9, T. Polamalu 3, Hester, M. Polamalu 17, S. Polamalu, Avery 7, Perron, Calvert 2. Totals 22 11-18 60.

Days Creek;3;9;8;9;—;29

Douglas;17;12;13;18;—;60

3-Point Shots — D.C. 1 (Ketchem), Dou. 5 (Bennett 4, T. Polamalu 1). Total Fouls — D.C. 15, Dou. 11.

Badfish805
Badfish805

Keep them rolling O'tooles!!

