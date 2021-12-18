Douglas routs Days Creek, 60-29 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 18, 2021 4 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WINSTON — Kierra Bennett scored 22 points with four 3-pointers and Douglas rolled to a 60-29 girls basketball win over Days Creek on Saturday night in the Douglas Holiday Crossover Tournament.Maleata Polamalu added 17 points for the Class 3A Trojans (5-1), who led 29-12 at halftime.Riley Crume led the 1A Wolves (2-4) with 14 points and Fionna Ketchem contributed eight.Douglas will play at 1A North Douglas Tuesday in a nonleague contest, while Days Creek will host Illinois Valley. DAYS CREEK (29) — Riley Crume 14, Wheeler, Oppelt, Park 1, Harris, Ketchem 8, Loiodici, Stufflebeam 6. Totals 12 4-8 29.DOUGLAS (60) — Kierra Bennett 22, McWhorter, Lee, Sapp 9, T. Polamalu 3, Hester, M. Polamalu 17, S. Polamalu, Avery 7, Perron, Calvert 2. Totals 22 11-18 60.Days Creek;3;9;8;9;—;29Douglas;17;12;13;18;—;603-Point Shots — D.C. 1 (Ketchem), Dou. 5 (Bennett 4, T. Polamalu 1). Total Fouls — D.C. 15, Dou. 11. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Badfish805 Dec 18, 2021 10:28pm Keep them rolling O'tooles!! Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg police officer fired, charged with official misconduct Impromptu warming center at Gaddis Park stokes controversy Heard removed from Senate floor for not wearing mask 2-year-old girl seriously injured in crash on Diamond Lake Boulevard Remembering the Christmas Flood of 1964: 'The destruction was stunning' TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg boys lose to Franklin 48-46 on buzzer-beater Douglas handles Days Creek, 61-35 No. 1 Baylor leans on Brown, Akinjo, Flagler to beat Oregon Legas comes off bench to lead Utah State past Oregon State Douglas routs Days Creek, 60-29 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(1) comment
Keep them rolling O'tooles!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.