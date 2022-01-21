WINSTON — Kierra Bennett got the No. 5-ranked Douglas girls basketball team off and running and the Trojans finished with a convincing 67-25 win over Cascade Christian on Friday night in a Far West League game.
Bennett scored 11 of her game-high 21 points in the first quarter. She had a double-double with 13 rebounds, six steals and five assists.
Male'ata Polamalu had 16 points and seven boards for the Trojans (9-3, 2-0 FWL), who led 39-15 at halftime. Adrianna Sapp chipped in a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Douglas coach Casey O'Toole was pleased to see four other players combine for 19 points for the Trojans.
Freshman Jordynn Jones led the Challengers (5-9, 0-1) with 12 points.
Douglas is scheduled to travel to Brookings-Harbor Wednesday for a league contest.
This story will be updated.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (25) — Jordynn Jones 12, Williams 6, Sweem 5, Coats 2, Cramer, Brehm, Roberson, Purrier. Totals 11 2-2 25.
DOUGLAS (67) — Kierra Bennett 21, M. Polamalu 16, Sapp 11, S. Polamalu 7, T. Polamalu 4, Lee 4, McWhorter 4, Wiegman, Avery, Calvert. Totals 26 11-19 67.
C. Christian;4;11;8;2;—;25
Douglas;21;18;13;15;—;67
3-Point Shots — C.C. 1 (Sweem), Dou. 4 (M. Polamalu 2, Bennett 1, S. Polamalu 1). Total Fouls — C.C. 13, Dou. 13. Fouled Out — Avery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.