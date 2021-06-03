MEDFORD — Not all wins are pretty, and Douglas girls basketball coach Casey O'Toole put this victory in that category.
Mila Polamalu posted a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds and the Trojans defeated St. Mary's 53-45 on Thursday in a Far West League game.
"Mila did a little bit of everything for us, and she's been playing hurt the last two weeks (with a back problem)," O'Toole said. "We didn't play our best game. Too many turnovers (24) and mental mistakes."
Sophomore Kierra Bennett chipped in 12 points for the Trojans (3-3, 2-2 FWL). Jazmin Lund scored seven points.
Ryker Rothfus led the Crusaders (2-6, 1-3) with 17 points.
Douglas travels to Coquille Friday for a morning game.
DOUGLAS (53) — Mila Polamalu 18, Bennett 12, Lund 7, Sapp 6, Ma. Polamalu 5, Phillips 3, Avery 2, McWhorter, Perron. Totals 21 10-22 53.
ST. MARY'S (45) — Ryker Rothfus 17, Ward 12, Dole 11, Ashland 3, Mejia 2, Bowdoin, Conner, Erickson. Totals 14 12-19 45.
Douglas;9;17;19;8;—;53
St. Mary's;10;12;8;15;—;45
3-Point Shots — Dou. 1 (Bennett), S.M. 5 (Rothfus 3, Dole 1, Ashland 1). Total Fouls — Dou. 19, S.M. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.