The Roseburg High girls basketball team fell behind 15-0 in the first quarter and never managed to overcome the deficit in a 43-21 loss to the visiting North Medford Black Tornado on Thursday in a Southern Oregon Conference game at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.
North Medford sophomore Ali Stevens notched eight points in the opening period to boost the Black Tornado to the early advantage. Her defense also helped keep Roseburg off the scoreboard until the Indians tallied their first point on a free throw by Hayden Pinard with 3:47 left in the first half.
Roseburg (0-3) cut the lead down to just 12 at halftime, but North Medford senior Jazmyne Wells scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the third quarter to push the Black Tornado's ahead by as many as 27.
Stevens chipped in 12 for North Medford (2-3).
Roseburg sophomore Amy Carpenter led the team with a season-high 11 points. Pinard and Chelsea Miller each added four.
Roseburg will continue the season on Tuesday with a road game against Ashland. Tipoff is slated for 6:45 p.m.
NORTH MEDFORD (43) — Jazmyne Wells 20, Stevens 12, Patell 5, Hamlin 4, Chavez 2, Stewart, McNamee. Totals 17 5-8 43.
ROSEBURG (21) — Amy Carpenter 11, Pinard 4, Miller 4, Murphy 2, Mohlsick 1, Bowman, J. Muntifering, McClather. 6 9-13 21.
N. Medford;15;5;20;3—;43
Roseburg;0;8;5;8;—;21
3-Point Shots — N.M. 4 (Wells 3, Patel 1). Rose. 0. Fouls — N.M. 14, Rose. 13.
JV Score — Roseburg 24, North Medford 20.
