OAKLAND — The Oakland girls basketball team contained East Linn Christian defensively, but the Eagles escaped the Nut House with a 25-21 win on Tuesday night in a Central Valley Conference game.
The shooting woes continued for the Oakers (0-6), who only managed four points in the second half. Brooklyn Garber scored nine points for East Linn Christian (5-0).
Tiana Oberman had seven points for Oakland. Ellie Witten contributed six points, seven rebounds and five steals.
"We played good defense throughout the game," Oakers coach Tristan Ivie said. "We couldn't score in the second half and had some good looks."
Oakland will travel to Oakridge Thursday.
EAST LINN CHRISTIAN (25) — Brooklyn Garber 9, Strawn 7, Grunered 4, Roth 3, Jayne 2, Menguita, Myers, Wyatt. Totals 9 7-11 25.
OAKLAND (21) — Tiana Oberman 7, Witten 6, Brownson 4, Simonson 3, V. Sigl 1, S. Sigl, Fauver, Pfaff. Totals 6 5-11 21.
ELC;2;10;4;9;—;25
Oakland;3;14;0;4;—;21
3-Point Shots — ELC 0, Oak. 4 (Witten 2, Oberman 1, Simonson 1). Total Fouls — ELC 15, Oak. 14.
JV Score — Oakland won.
