The Umpqua Valley Christian girls basketball team scored enough points to beat Eddyville Charter on Tuesday night.
But stopping Rylee Russell was another matter.
The senior guard poured in 30 points with four 3-pointers and the 16th-seeded Eagles eliminated the No. 17 Monarchs from the Class 1A state playoffs with a 64-59 victory in Eddyville.
Russell didn't play against UVC in the first meeting this season between the two teams, a 62-36 Monarchs win on Jan. 14 in Dixonville.
"They shot the lights out and we didn't have an answer for Russell," UVC coach Dane Tornell said. "We mixed up our defenses, but it didn't matter what we did. You have to give it to them."
Eddyville (15-8), the top seed out of the Mountain West League, will travel to No. 1 Crane (25-1) for a second-round game Friday. Crane whipped No. 32 C.S. Lewis Academy 62-28 Tuesday.
Alli Hu led the Monarchs (19-7) with 15 points, all of her baskets coming on 3-pointers. Vienna Tornell contributed 13 points, Kendyl Elias scored 11, Kira Butler had eight and freshman Avery Renyer seven.
Umpqua Valley Christian didn't help itself by shooting 44% (8-for-18) from the free throw-line.
"That was a definite game-changer," Dane Tornell said.
The Monarchs will lose no players to graduation and coach Tornell is already looking forward to next year.
"I feel really good about this season," he said. "It's a special group of girls."
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (59) — Alli Hu 15, Tornell 13, Elias 11, Butler 8, Renyer 7, Pappas 3, Frable 2. Totals 22 8-18 59.
