NEWPORT — The Elkton girls were unable to hold a nine-point lead entering the fourth quarter and lost 23-22 to Waldport on the final day of the Newport Classic Friday at Newport Middle School.Kiana McNeil scored 11 points for the Irish (2-5), who outscored Elkton 11-1 over the final eight minutes.Meleka Byle and Angel Wilkins each scored six for the Elks (5-5). The Elks missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer."We played a really good first half, but then we started doing a lot of individual stuff and didn't execute," Elkton coach Noah Miller said.The Elks are scheduled to host Coquille Tuesday in a nonleague contest. ELKTON (22) — Meleka Byle 6, Wilkins 6, Block 5, Peters 3, Holcomb 2, Brar, Ma. Byle, Kruse. Totals 8 4-10 22.WALDPORT (23) — Kiana McNeil 11, Greene 4, Ritchey 3, Paden 2, Harper 2, Herron 1, Martin. Totals 9 2-9 23.Elkton;11;7;3;1;—;22Waldport;3;2;7;11;—;233-Point Goals — Elk. 2 (Peters, Me. Byle), Wal. 1 (McNeil). Total Fouls — Elk. 14, Wal. 14. Fouled Out — Me. Byle.
