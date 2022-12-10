Elkton girls fall 38-22 to South Wasco County in tournament title game TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 10, 2022 Dec 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MAUPIN — A short-handed Elkton girls basketball team dropped its first game of the season Saturday, losing 38-22 to South Wasco County in the championship game of the John Howey Invitational.Julie Hull scored 16 points and Bailey Udey added 12 for the Redsides (4-0), who outscored Elkton 23-14 in the second half.Meleka Byle led the Elks (5-1) with seven points and Jasman Brar had six."We had three kids out, so we went with a pretty tight rotation," Elks coach Noah Miller said. "Our legs got heavy in the second half and we got tired." ELKTON (22) — Meleka Byle 7, Brar 6, Holcomb 5, Geyer 2, Ma. Byle 2, Peters, Kruse. Totals 10 2-9 22.SOUTH WASCO COUNTY (38) — Julie Hull 16, Udey 12, K. Iverson 5, McCoy 2, J. Iverson 2, Brittain 1, Gotham, Reckmann, Bell, J. Magill. Totals 15 6-11 38.Elkton;4;4;9;5;—;22S. Wasco;10;5;11;12;—;383-Point Goals — Elk. 0, SWC 2 (Hull). Total Fouls — Elk. 16, SWC 13. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rotation Leg Kid Sport Game Half Foul Elk Bailey Julie Hull Elkton South Wasco County Second Half Point Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted Most Popular Death Notices for December 4, 2022 Vehicle into side of building Saturday night Death Notices for December 7, 2022 Meet Drain's number one party planner: Amethyst Beard Oregon state judge temporarily halts implementation of Measure 114, hours after federal judge’s approval Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Preview: Roseburg swim teams show promise Freeman re-elected as AOCC president PORTLAND 100, NEW ORLEANS 61 Portland 100, New Orleans 61 SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 74, ALCORN STATE 68
