Elkton girls handle Riddle, 40-9

TOM EGGERS
News-Review Sports Editor

Jan 21, 2023

ELKTON — The Elkton girls basketball team defeated Riddle 40-9 in a Skyline League game on Saturday at Grimsrud Gym.

Senior Avree Block led the Elks (7-9, 2-3 Skyline) with 10 points. Kendall Holcomb and Angel Wilkins each contributed six points.

Sammy Linton scored six for the Irish (2-16, 0-5).

"We shared the ball, moved the ball around well and were able to get some open looks," Elks coach Noah Miller said.

Elkton hosts No. 3 North Douglas and Riddle will be at home against Days Creek Tuesday.

RIDDLE (9) — Sammy Linton 6, Ay. Hildebrand 3, Au. Hildebrand, Pope, Bosse, McElmurry, Clayton, Perez, Mitchell, Watson. Totals 3 2-4 9.

ELKTON (40) — Avree Block 10, Holcomb 6, Wilkins 6, Brar 4, Kruse 4, Me. Byle 4, Peters 3, Allen 2, Ma. Byle. Totals 16 8-9 40.

Riddle;5;3;0;1;—;9
Elkton;15;13;4;9;—;40

3-Point Goals — Rid. 1 (Linton), Elk. 0. Total Fouls — Rid. 10, Elk. 13.

JV Score — Elkton 13, Riddle 10 (two quarters).

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
