Elkton girls lose 37-9 to Coquille The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Jan 3, 2023 ELKTON — The Elkton girls basketball team dropped a 37-9 decision to Coquille on Tuesday in a nonleague game at Grimsrud Gym.The Class 3A Red Devils improved to 8-3 on the season, while the 1A Elks fell to 5-6. No game statistics were provided.Elkton is scheduled to open Skyline League play Friday at home against New Hope Christian.
