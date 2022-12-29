Elkton girls lose to Santiam, Catlin Gabel at Newport Coast Classic TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 29, 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NEWPORT — The Elkton girls basketball team dropped a pair of games at the Newport Coast Classic, losing 19-16 to Santiam on Wednesday and falling 34-31 to Catlin Gabel Thursday.Angel Wilkins led the Elks (5-4) with six points against Class 2A Santiam. It was a poor shooting game for both clubs.Wilkins scored 10 points, while Camille Peters and Meleka Byle each added seven versus 3A Catlin Gabel (4-6). Zoie Calora scored 18 points for the Eagles.Elkton is scheduled to play Waldport Friday afternoon in the seventh-place game.Wednesday's GameELKTON (16) — Angel Wilkins 6, Peters 4, Block 3, Me. Byle 3, Brar, Holcomb, Ma. Byle. Totals 7 2-5 16.SANTIAM (19) — Brooke Massey 10, Lindemann 3, Clark 3, R. Longfellow 2, Downey 1, Peterson, Flores, Lowery, E. Longfellow. Totals 7 3-11 19.Elkton;2;7;4;3;—;16 Santiam;4;9;5;1;—;193-Point Goals — Elk. 0, San. 2 (Lindemann, Massey). Total Fouls — Elk. 14, San. 15.Thursday's GameELKTON (31) — Angel Wilkins 10, Peters 7, Me. Byle 7, Block 3, Brar 2, Holcomb 2, Ma. Byle. Totals 13 1-6 31.CATLIN GABEL (34) — Zoie Calora 18, Morrison 7, Wand 5, Austria 4, Karp, Druker, Stewart. Totals 9 13-20 34.Elkton;4;5;4;18;—;31C. Gabel;4;12;8;10;—;343-Point Goals — Elk. 4 (Peters 2, Block 1, Me. Byle 1). C.G. 3 (Calora). Total Fouls — Elk. 17, C.G. 12. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Angel Wilkins Game San Me. Ma Newport Basketball Peter Sport Foul Elk Tournament Winter Zoology Basketball Team Pair Wilkins Meleka Byle Camille Peters 2a Santiam Zoie Calora Holcomb Brar Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Sutherlin School District is Hiring! Most Popular Winco Foods gets necessary permits to come to Roseburg Controversial leadership change shakes Roseburg Senior Center Insurance rate skyrocket in Oregon Oregon’s national park enters into annual pass agreement Aaron Donald Auer Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News COLORADO 73, STANFORD 70 Colorado 73, Stanford 70 Philadelphia 4, San Jose 3 DENVER 85, KANSAS CITY 83, 3OT Denver 85, UMKC 83, 3OT
