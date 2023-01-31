Elkton girls win Skyline slugfest over Yoncalla, 23-14 DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Jan 31, 2023 Jan 31, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save YONCALLA — The Elkton girls basketball team fought its way to a 23-14 Skyline League victory over Yoncalla Tuesday night at Terry Duncan Court.Camille Peters had a game-high seven points for the Elks, who held Yoncalla's Nichole Noffsinger to a team-leading six points."We did a good job of face-guarding (Noffsinger) and saying everyone else needed to prove it," Elkton coach Noah Miller said.The Elks improved to 8-11 overall and 3-5 in league, and will welcome Camas Valley to Grimsrud Gym Friday.Yoncalla (5-14, 1-7) will host Powers Friday. ELKTON (23) — Camille Peters 7, Block 5, Wilkins 4, Me. Byle 4, Holcomb 3, Brar, Allen, Shepherd, Geyer, Ma. Byle. Totals 10 0-1.YONCALLA (14) — Nichole Noffsinger 6, Oliva-Quintana 5, Blanchfill 3, Phillips, Niemeier, Martin, Ward. Totals 4 4-13 14.Elkton;7;7;4;5;—;23Yoncalla;7;3;0;4;—;143-Point Goals — Elk. 3 (Block, Holcomb, Peters), Yon. 2 (Blanchfill, Noffsinger). Total Fouls — Elk. 15, Yon. 8. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers INSERTER T3 Construction is HIRING! Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Most Popular Attempted murder suspect may be in Douglas County Timothy Mark Moll Roseburg man arrested after bizarre lotion theft Class action lawsuit filed against RV resort after surging rent Woman jailed, man sought in attempted murder Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Tuesday's Scores WYOMING 85, FRESNO STATE 62 Tuesday's Scores Tuesday's Scores Tuesday's Scores
