FALLS CITY — The Riddle Irish dropped a hard-fought 28-25 decision to the Falls City Mountaineers in overtime in a nonleague girls basketball game on Saturday.

Freshman guard Elyssa Burgess led Falls City (1-2) with 10 points.

Freshman guard Kyra Light, making her first start, scored 13 points for the Irish (0-2). Maddison Gaedecke scored nine before fouling out.

Riddle is scheduled to play a nonleague contest at Glide Tuesday.

RIDDLE (25) — Kyra Light 13, Gaedecke 9, Hulse 2, Linton 1, Hildebrand, George, Miles, Pope, Bosse, D. Light, Hayes. Totals 10 5-14 25.

FALLS CITY (28) — Elyssa Burgess 10, Houghtaling 9, Myers 5, Saxton 2, Thompson 2, Watkins. Totals 10 4-13 28.

Riddle;7;0;13;2;3;—;25

Falls City;6;0;5;11;6;—;28

3-Point Shots — Rid. 0, F.C. 4 (Houghtaling 3, Burgess 1). Total Fouls — Rid. 19, F.C. 15. Fouled Out — D. Light, Gaedecke, Watkins.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.