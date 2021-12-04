Falls City edges Riddle 28-25 in overtime TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 4, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FALLS CITY — The Riddle Irish dropped a hard-fought 28-25 decision to the Falls City Mountaineers in overtime in a nonleague girls basketball game on Saturday.Freshman guard Elyssa Burgess led Falls City (1-2) with 10 points.Freshman guard Kyra Light, making her first start, scored 13 points for the Irish (0-2). Maddison Gaedecke scored nine before fouling out.Riddle is scheduled to play a nonleague contest at Glide Tuesday. RIDDLE (25) — Kyra Light 13, Gaedecke 9, Hulse 2, Linton 1, Hildebrand, George, Miles, Pope, Bosse, D. Light, Hayes. Totals 10 5-14 25.FALLS CITY (28) — Elyssa Burgess 10, Houghtaling 9, Myers 5, Saxton 2, Thompson 2, Watkins. Totals 10 4-13 28.Riddle;7;0;13;2;3;—;25Falls City;6;0;5;11;6;—;283-Point Shots — Rid. 0, F.C. 4 (Houghtaling 3, Burgess 1). Total Fouls — Rid. 19, F.C. 15. Fouled Out — D. Light, Gaedecke, Watkins. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Falls City Irish Sport Maddison Gaedecke Riddle Elyssa Burgess Overtime Freshman Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular DINT arrests suspected drug dealer, cites possession of fentanyl, meth, heroin $1 million bail set for man suspected of delivering meth, heroin Nearly 4-hour I-5 standoff ends in arrest of Sutherlin man This Roseburg company didn't just hold a job for employee on National Guard deployment — they gave her a raise and a promotion Myrtle Creek man sentenced to more than three years in child pornography case TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers The FISH of Roseburg food pantry SWANSON GROUP IS NOW HIRING! Douglas County Farm Service Agency Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Days Creek defeats Crosspoint Christian, 32-13 Bandon leaves Elkton behind, 63-28 Camas Valley routs Siletz Valley, 51-16 No. 2 Michigan takes Big Ten in rout, makes playoff pitch Sutherlin beats Hidden Valley 52-40 in title game of Spelgatti Invitational Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
