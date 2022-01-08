RIDDLE — New Hope Christian shut out Riddle 16-0 in the opening quarter and went on to hand the Irish a 26-15 loss on Saturday night in a Skyline League girls basketball game.

Freshman Ava Barnett scored 12 of her game-high 17 points in the first period for the Warriors (5-4, 2-1 Skyline South).

Maddison Gaedecke was the top scorer for Riddle (0-9, 0-2 South) with five points.

The Irish are scheduled to host Powers Tuesday.

NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (26) — Ava Barnett 17, Buchanan 4, Zumhofe 2, Mathiesen 2, Chamberlain 1, Metcalf, Converse, Crandall, Drost. Totals 12 2-4 26.

RIDDLE (15) — Maddison Gaedecke 5, Miles 4, Renfro 3, Linton 2, K. Light 1, Hildebrand, D. Light, Hulse. Totals 5 4-9 15.

NHC;16;2;3;5;—;26

Riddle;0;8;5;2;—;15

3-Point Shots — NHC 1, Rid. 1 (Renfro). Total Fouls — NHC 8, Rid. 8.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

