CAMAS VALLEY — Umpqua Valley Christian took a 15-0 advantage after one quarter and finished with a 35-25 win over Camas Valley on Saturday night in a Skyline League girls basketball game.

Tylie Bendele led the Monarchs (7-3, 2-2 Skyline North) with nine points. Vienna Tornell and Alli Hu each added eight points.

Freshman Bryndee Wilson posted a double-double for the Hornets (6-6, 2-2 South) with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She had 10 points in the second quarter. Rowoen Plikat made six steals.

Camas Valley is scheduled to host Powers Monday in a league contest. UVC will travel to Milo Adventist Tuesday for a nonleague game.

UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (35) — Tylie Bendele 9, Tornell 8, Hu 8, Elias 4, K. Stiles 4, Pappas 2, Cornell, Butler, Frable, E. Stiles. Totals 14 5-9 35.

CAMAS VALLEY (25) — Bryndee Wilson 10, Hamilton 5, Stoffal 4, Rh. Plikat 4, Ro. Plikat 2, Deng. Totals 12 1-2 25.

UVC;15;9;5;6;—;35

C. Valley;0;13;6;6;—;25

3-Point Shots — UVC 2 (Hu), C.V. 0. Total Fouls — UVC 10, C.V. 10.

