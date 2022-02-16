MEDFORD — The Sutherlin girls basketball team won its 30th consecutive Far West League game and locked up its 11th league title in 16 years, beating Cascade Christian 54-26 Wednesday night.

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (22-1, 9-0 FWL) put the game out of reach early, outscoring the host Challengers 26-3 in the game's first eight minutes.

Micah Wicks and Ava Gill scored 13 points apiece to lead Sutherlin, and Madison Wagner also reached double figures with 11.

The Bulldogs will close out their regular season Friday night at the Dog Pound against No. 8 Douglas.

SUTHERLIN (54) — Micah Wicks 13, Ava Gill 13, Wagner 11, Clark 7, Vermillion 6, Huntley 4, Edmonson, Gary, Parsons, Gandy, Burdett, Cardoza. Totals 22 3-4 54.

CASCADE CHRISTIAN (26) — Timnah Roberson 11, Pierson 4, Jones 4, Brehm 3, Williams 2, Sweem 2, Cramer, Shipman, Folin, Coats, Purrier. Totals 10 3-7 26.

Sutherlin;26;12;16;0;—;54

C. Christian;3;11;5;7;—;26

3-Point Shots — Suth. 7 (Wicks 3, Wagner 3, Gill 1), C.C. 3 (Roberson 2, Brehm). Total Fouls — Suth. 7, C.C. 4.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

